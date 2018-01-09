Hell 2 Heaven Golf Challenge Celebrates Extremes

In what may resemble golf's version of mood swings, players will experience the lowest of lows and highest of highs in one day at the Hell 2 Heaven Golf Challenge. This bucket-list event, set for the summer solstice, June 21, 2018, is destined to be a marriage made in, ahem, Heaven!

Daring participants will begin their odyssey in Las Vegas by boarding (or self-drive) a deluxe motor coach for a 3-day/2-night journey to Death Valley and Mammoth Lakes, CA for an adventure guaranteed to provide lowlights and highlights during a one-day, 36-hole competition on two of the most contrasting courses imaginable on the planet.

“During my global travels, I’m always searching for out-of-the-box golf experiences,” said Robert Kaufman, chief architect of the Hell 2 Heaven Golf Challenge. “Luckily, I discovered one here in California where Mother Nature created some unbelievable landscapes to serve as a backdrop for a golf challenge that cannot be duplicated anywhere else in the world.”

Welcome to Hell: After spending the night at Death Valley National Park, the first 18 holes of the Hell 2 Heaven Golf Challenge will be contested at Furnace Creek GC, the world’s lowest elevated course situated 214 feet below sea level with lush fairways and summer temperatures that routinely hit 115-plus degrees. For us mere mortals, that qualifies this region as Hell, as well as deserving its own ring in Dante's Inferno.

Redemption: Heated over your morning round? Don’t sweat it. Following a 4-5 hour journey alongside the majestic Eastern Sierra, enter a polar opposite universe at Mammoth Lakes with ideal summertime temperatures and a chance to atone at Sierra Star GC, the highest elevated course in the Golden State at 8,000 feet. Tip: modify club selection due to the altitude change. After playing in the valley of death, this four-season mountain playground is a heaven to die for.

Ready for the challenge? The Hell 2 Heaven Golf Challenge, a benefit for the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Southern California Golf Association Junior Golf, is open to golfers of any skill level. Cost for a two-person team is $1,900. Singles, at $950, will be paired. The all-inclusive package includes: two nights accommodations, two rounds of golf, transportation, meals, tee package, and much more. The winning team earns a 4-day/3- night golf getaway package for four people to The Boulders Resort & Spa in Carefree, Arizona.

For more information and to take advantage of the early bird registration (event is limited to 36 teams), visit Hell2HeavenGolfChallenge.com.