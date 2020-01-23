Reach Your Golf Milestones 2020, Part 2

The 2020 Golf Season is right around the corner. With courses in many parts of the country opening soon, you need to be on top of your game now. Reaching your milestones early in the season is possible and requires just a little effort as your course opens for play.

BREAKING 100

Do You Know How to Read a Green?

Your ability to make more putts relies on your ability to determine how far a putt must travel, as well as in what direction the ball will curve to as it approaches the hole. At your current skill level, the subtleties of greens are harder to see. As your experience level grows, so will your ability to see the smaller details of green reading.

Until then, here is an easy way to determine in which direction, and how much a ball will curve when you putt: