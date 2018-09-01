Your Golf Short Game Cheat Sheet

Learning all the golf shots can be confusing even for the most analytical individual, especially when it comes to the nuances of the all-important inside-50-yards game. This Short Game Cheat Sheet deals with simple ways to understand the very complex parts of the game and even gives you a reason to bookmark it on your smart phone or tablet and refer to it when you lose your way. And remember, don’t cheat for real!
CHIPPING
NO Wrist Hinge — Used to Keep the Ball on the Ground
- Ball in-line with your rear toe (Photo 1)
- Aim the blade first and the body second
- Hands pressed just to the outside of the forward leg (Photo 2)
- All the weight starts and stays on the forward foot throughout the motion
- Use a shoulder dominated putting motion with no wrist action back or through
- Maintain the rear wrist bend into the finish position (Photo 3)