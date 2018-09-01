Your Golf Short Game Cheat Sheet

Learning all the golf shots can be confusing even for the most analytical individual, especially when it comes to the nuances of the all-important inside-50-yards game. This Short Game Cheat Sheet deals with simple ways to understand the very complex parts of the game and even gives you a reason to bookmark it on your smart phone or tablet and refer to it when you lose your way. And remember, don’t cheat for real!

CHIPPING

NO Wrist Hinge — Used to Keep the Ball on the Ground