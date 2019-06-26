Three Keys To Better Greenside Bunker Play

The greenside bunker shot doesn’t have to be scary. In fact, it should be one of the easiest shots in golf, because you don’t have to strike the ball at all, just the sand underneath it. Here’s my three-step method for becoming a great bunker player: FACE, BASE AND PACE.

So just what is a bunker?

Rules: USGA Rule #12

The definition of the Bunker: A specially prepared area of sand which is often hollow from which turf or soil has been removed. Bunkers are one of the five defined areas of the course. There are a few things you are not permitted to do when your ball is in a bunker. These include testing the condition of the sand, touching the sand right around you ball and making a practice swing that touches the sand.

In other words:

You can remove loose impediments (natural and artificial objects) from the bunker.

You can set your clubs down in the bunker and rake the bunker

You cannot test the sand around your golf ball.

You can’t ground your club or touch the sand (except to remove loose impediments) around the ball.

Here’s how to get out of the sand every time — and stay within the rules.