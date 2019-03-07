The Key To Clean Chipping Contact

Inconsistency in chipping is one of the game’s great bugaboos, leading to all sorts of issues around the green — skulls, tops, chunks — that ultimately do serious damage to your scorecard. The secret to striking the ball the way you want to, again and again? Let’s just say this: Maintaining your “lean” is the true key to clean chipping contact. And all you need to groove this move is a simple folding chair.

