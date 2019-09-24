Remember These Chipping Fundamentals

Having good fundamentals in chipping is so beneficial to creating solid contact.

The two tendencies I see a lot of amateurs’ struggle with when chipping is using their hands to much and feeling like they need to lift the ball in the air. By creating some awareness in your chipping set up and motion, your chipping can drastically improve, thus lowering your scores.

At Address

Stance should be square to slightly open to target

Weight should be 70% on your front leg

Hands should be slightly in front of the ball……arms and club form a lower case “y”

The Takeaway

Rotation of swing on front leg axis……no weight shift in backswing

Swing low to the ground in pendulum like motion

Impact

Strive for same positions as at address

Maintain wrist angle through shot

Remember the loft of the golf club is what lifts the ball

Finish

Hips and chest turn through the shot

Hands finish higher than club head

Club finishes at target

Vicki Goetze-Ackerman is Director of Instruction at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico Springs, Florida. Reach her at [email protected]