Master The Long Bunker Shot

Many golfers will have an easy time playing greenside bunker shots, particularly intermediate and pro golfers who practice a lot. But, when the distance increases to between 40 and 60 yards or slightly more, the long bunker shot becomes harder to execute even for highly experienced pro golfers.

For most golfers, the only reason they are unable to execute this shot or get the most from the long bunker shots is that their club does not generate the necessary clubhead speed. It is a fact that you need more speed to get the best results, and while a lot of practice is crucial, you also need to do the following things.