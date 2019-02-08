How To Hit The High Pitch

The high pitch shot, especially a mid-distance one, can be one of the toughest for amateurs to master. You need enough speed to send the ball far enough, but enough trajectory to stop the ball on the green quickly and softly. But it doesn’t have to be a tough shot. Follow my prescription for mastering this type of pitch and you’ll have shorter putts, and save those precious strokes, in no time.

Set-up (Cool To Be Square)

Throw away the old-school open stance and square things up. Getting your feet parallel to the target line helps your shoulders remain fairly level (only a slight amount of right side tilt). This helps your sternum get slightly ahead of the ball at impact, a key to bottoming out in the right place.