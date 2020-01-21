Get That Bunker Shot Over The Lip

When my ball is in a bunker with a big lip, I like to move the ball toward the front of my stance and open the face as much as possible. A big swing with a bunker shot generates a lot of club head speed to power through the sand and lift the ball up quickly.

The goal at impact is to take a wide and even patch of sand out while following through high and toward your target.

Practice bunker shots to build confidence in taking the right amount of sand to control distance.

Kali Quick is PGA Director of Instruction at Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana