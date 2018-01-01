Spray Your Way To Tee Shot Power

One of the biggest power leaks in a golf swing is not contacting the ball on the center of the club face. A great way to gain tee shot power is to use foot spray during your practice session.

Purchase a can of foot spray at your local pharmacy. Hold the can at least one foot away from the face of your driver. Spray a light mist over the face of the driver. Hit a golf shot and then inspect of the face of the driver. You will see an impact mark on your club face. It will tell you if you are hitting the ball too high on the face, too low, or too close to the toe or heel. You can lose 20-plus yards by not hitting the center of the club face Hit several more shots. When you no longer can tell which was your last impact mark, take a damp cloth and wipe the face of the club, then reapply a light mist and repeat.

Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk is the reigning 8-time Canadian Long Drive Champion for Women. She is a Keynote Speaker, Golf Journalist, Golf Entertainer and just launched a new Instructional Video. Lisa can be reached through her website www.lisalongball.com or through Twitter @LisaLongball