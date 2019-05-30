A Great Golf Grip Every Time

The only thing that touches the clubs is your hands. Making sure they are on the club correctly is imperative. I have a very simple set up routine, that if you follow, you will know for sure you are correct and have a great golf grip. Elimnating doubt is one of the best things you can do for your game.

Stand away from the ball about three feet. Allow your left arm to hand relaxed from your shoulder, as I’m doing in Photo 1. When I say relaxed, I mean having naturally. Don’t’ see the palm of your hand. Have the golf club by your side, and put your left hand on the club. You would like this step to feel as natural as possible. Do NOT twist your arm or hand. Photo 2 shows what I’m talking about. Bow over from your waist. When you do this, you will notice that your left thumb is sitting at one o’clock (if you are right handed) and at eleven o’clock (if you are left handed). That is exactly where you want your front hand thumb. You will now place your back hand on the club as if you are tossing a ball underhanded toward your target. When you do this, you will notice that your back hand thumb falls on the other side of the grip (Photo 3). For right hand players, it would be sitting at eleven o’clock. For left handed players, it would be one o’clock Each thumb will be sitting on the opposite side of the grip. Eleven and one or one and eleven, depending on which hand is dominant. I like to tell my students that your fingers pinch and your thumbs are dead. I don’t want your thumbs controlling the club face. I want your hands to be secure and wrists supple enough to allow the club face to swing. That’s the essence of a great golf grip. Let it rip!