Learn The Art Of Spotputting

There are many factors to consider while putting on the greens.

Is my putt uphill or downhill?

How fast are the greens?

How much slope is there? Is the slope to the left or to the right? Is there a double break?

Is there wind or grain present that will affect the line and/or the speed, or both? If so, how much?

Follow the process I’ve outlined below to learn to view any putt and choose the optimum line that matches the speed you’ve chosen in order to hole more than your share of putts.

Considering this information all at once may seem overwhelming.

However, using a concept I call “spotputting” will improve your putting skills and thus your scores.

Even the best putters are making an educated guess of both the line and pace for each putt they hit. What these exceptional putters use is a stockpile of experience and knowledge, having practiced their putting in a most efficient way. By following the pictures and drills outlined below, your understanding of your own tendencies will improve—as well as your scores.

Many exceptional putters also use spotputting, which I define as “envisioning a spot on the green to aim at to ensure optimum putting accuracy.”

WHERE IS THE SPOT

In other words, what is the imaginary spot to aim at that will produce the best result for each putt? Check out the following slideshow:

Set Up: Imaginary Target

In this photo, I am setting up toward an “imaginary” target on the putting green, represented by a yellow disc. If you don’t have a disc a coin or tee would work as well. Note that this putt is appreciably downhill and breaks left to right, so I’ve chosen my spot accordingly.

PICKING YOUR SPOT

Second-guessing your line and/or speed either consciously or subconsciously may cause compensations in your stroke. Once chosen, a confident stroke at your “spotputting” imaginary spot will almost always lead to an acceptable result, either a make or, at worst, a tap-in.

How is the spot chosen? The process I recommend is to compare each putt to a STRAIGHT FLAT PUTT and make an educated guess at your “spot.” Ranked in order of importance, the steps to consider are:

First, what amount of speed will it take for the putt (should you happen to miss slightly) to finish two feet past the cup?

Second, given that speed what line would be most likely to make the putt?

Third, what other factors are present? Grain? Wind? How do they change my spot if those factors are present?

Fourth, once the spot is chosen, all thought goes into “feeling” the length of stroke required to hit that spot.

TRIAL, ERROR AND SUCCESS

Simple drills utilizing the process of trial and error will help you to improve the accuracy of your choice of spot.

Suppose you guess wrong? Use that information to hit another practice putt.

Let’s say you made a great stroke but just chose the wrong “spot” to putt at. How far left or right did you miss? How far past or short of the cup the putt finished will help you choose a better spot to aim at. For instance, if the putt finished past the cup five feet you would move your imaginary spot three feet closer to you (Five feet minus two feet equals 3 feet)

Utilizing the following drills, along with practice with a “Putting Arc” to groove your stroke, you will be ready to putt consistently and score well.

Why the putting arc? It is an extremely efficient use of time to groove your stroke. Simply use the arc two or three minutes two or three times per week. Using an “Anser” shaped putter, where the heel of the putter is perpendicular to the face, will ensure the face stays square to the target during your stroke. I use my arc on the carpet at home. Using the arc will improve your contact, the length of your stroke, and your clubface control.

Drill 1: Distance Control

Make A Target

Choose a 15-foot flat putt on the putting green. Place a target approximately two feet behind the cup.

Drill 2: Around the World

To be prepared when a putt or two miss their mark on speed or direction during a round, practice this drill derived from basketball. It will help you make more short putts and gain confidence.

Set five balls around the cup, a foot or so away as shown here. Make all five. Then add a foot each time, so the second group of five putts will be two-footers. Again, make all five, and so on.

Drill 3: One Ball

One of my mentors, Jackson Bradley, a Texas Golf Hall of Fame inductee, taught me to practice on the putting green with only one ball over half the time.

He felt that in playing an 18-hole round of golf you never get a mulligan, so why take one on the putting green?

Drill 4: Pull Backs

We played this game a lot in college. Grab a friend (try to compete with the best putter you know!) and compete for 18 holes of match play on the putting green.

First Step

Take your first putt.

The secret to winning is for your putt to finish as close to the hole as possible and making all your putts two- to four-footers. While you are at it, observe your opponent’s start line and speed to help you choose your “spotputting” target, a secret you can also use on the golf course.

Practice these drills and concepts often to sink more putts and shoot lower scores.

Brad Worthington is PGA Director of Instruction at Pound Ridge Golf Club