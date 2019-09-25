Mark Your Golf Milestones Part 4

The holidays. Less daylight and colder weather are now upon us, creating fewer opportunities to break through your golf milestones before the end of the year.

Don’t panic! You can still make this happen. Being patient and allowing your current skills to take you there will work.

But if you’ve determined that next year is the year to break through your Milestone, you can start working on that plan now.

BREAKING 100

Set-Up—The First Cornerstone to Achieving your First Milestone

Without a great set-up, you’ll only advance as far as your current athletic abilities will take you. At some point, a proper set-up will be required for you to achieve any milestone.

Some of the greatest players in the game have used winter to their advantage to obtain improved and superior set-up positions that provide them the best possible start to the new season ahead. They see the golf set-up in the same way as setting up any machine you’re using before turning it on. If the machine is not properly set up and you turn it on, there’s a high likelihood the machine produces an unwanted result. Same goes for setting up to each shot you hit.

The basics of set up are: