How To Find The Center Of The Club Face

Arguably the two most important clubs in your bag are the driver and the putter. You must put the ball in play with your driver to enable you to score with your putter on the green. The extreme opposites of each other in your golf bag have one thing in common when it comes to playing to your potential: you must hit the center of the club face, the sweet spot, all the time.

How do you do that? It’s relatively easy to learn to hit the sweet spot of both your putter and your driver using simple household props. Used correctly, rubber bands and water bottles can be some of the best swing aids you’ll ever use.