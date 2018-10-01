Meet Golf Tips’ Top 25 Instructors

Golf Tips Magazine is proud to present its Top 25 Instructors for 2019-2020.

In early 2018 we decided to overhaul our previous Top 30 list, formed a nomination committee and undertook an exhaustive, months-long search for the best golf teaching talent we could find from coast to coast, finally narrowing our list to several dozen candidates. They submitted in-depth nomination forms detailing their instruction experience, previous teaching and competition accolades, community involvement and more. Long time readers will recognize a few names on the list, while others are brand new to Golf Tips. Together they will provide the best instructional content available today, both in print and online. Through the month of November we’re introducing them alphabetically, one each day.