Golf Resorts Name On-Site Teaching Professionals

Two of America’s top golf resorts — one in Florida, one in Pennsylvania — recently made news regarding their resident teaching professionals.

MISSION INN

There’s no place like home for the Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy. One of golf’s top coaches has extended his contract with the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, near Orlando, adding three more years to a relationship that started in 2008.

“We’re thrilled to keep Gary and his staff as part of the Mission Inn family,” said Bud Beucher, Vice President and General Manager. “It’s only fitting that one of the game’s most accomplished teachers is based at one of the game’s most enjoyable resorts.”

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Gilchrist has been responsible for recruiting, training, and developing more professional, amateur, and junior golfers than any coach in the world. He has been recognized by Golf Digest as a Top 50 Teacher in America 2011-2018 and by Golf Magazine as a Top 100 Teacher 2012-2018.

Gilchrist has taught many of the game’s best professionals. His players have won a combined 8 majors since 2010 under Gilchrist’s guidance and four have achieved World No. 1 rankings. Gilchrist’s pro students have won over 61 times on the PGA, LPGA, LET, and European Tours.

The facilities at Mission Inn Resort create the perfect holistic training environment for golfers at all levels, allowing Gilchrist and his team to provide technical, mental, fitness, and on-course training. Students also have access to El Campeón Golf Course, an original member of the Florida Historic Golf Trail, and Las Colinas, known for wide fairways rolling over gentle rises that are ideal for showcasing a wide range of skills.

www.missioninnresort.com

OMNI BEDFORD SPRINGS

Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa, located in South Pennsylvania’s scenic Cumberland Valley, recently appointed Jim Woods as the new head golf professional. In his role, Woods will lead the golf department by providing a championship golf experience for guests and members on the Old Course, one of the country’s first golf courses, with breathtaking views and challenges for all levels.

Woods, a Class A PGA Professional, joins the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa with over twenty years of experience, and he was most recently the PGA Head Golf Professional at the Putnam County Golf Course in New York. Prior to his role at the Putnam County Golf Course, Woods owned and operated the Woods Golf School where he utilized indoor golf technology, fitness training and an outdoor learning center to teach hundreds of students.

“Jim’s depth of experience on the course, dedication to sharing his extensive knowledge with players of all levels and overall love for the sport is invaluable to our golf team and guests,” said Bill Liedholm, general manager, Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa. “We strive to provide our guests with the top service, instruction and atmosphere. We have no doubt that Jim will not only ensure that experience but will add to it with his bright personality, skill and expertise.”

With a lifetime dedicated to golf both professionally and personally, Woods was previously a top golf player and competitor. He grew up in Endicott, New York near the famed En-Joie Golf Course. He earned six career holes in ones and one double eagle, was the SUNY Broome Community College player of the year, was a US Open medalist in a local qualifier and twice a contestant in the PGA Tour Event “The BC Open.” Woods also spends ample time giving back to the golf community as an instructor for the PGA Hope program for disabled Veterans, and outreach programs specializing is special needs adults and children. He has also assisted many local and national organizations raising thousands of dollars for charity.

www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bedford-springs