A Hundred Golf Holes For Charity

Reno, Nevada-based Sierra Sage Golf Course’s PGA Head Professional and General Manager Mike Mazzaferri will again attempt to play 100 golf holes for charity in one day as he participates in this year's Northern California PGA 100 Holes Challenge on Oct. 2, 2017. The Challenge was established by PGA professionals to raise money for local community programs and charities through the Northern California PGA Foundation.

“We raised nearly $6,000 last year and this time we are shooting for more than $7,500,” Mazzaferri said. “I’m calling on golfers and golf fans this year to pledge their support as we strive to reach a goal of $100,000 for the Northern California PGA Foundation and their charities.

The primary beneficiary of this program is PGA HOPE, a national program launched by the PGA of America with the U.S. Department of Veteran affairs. PGA HOPE conducts free golf clinics to all veterans, disabled or able-bodied, in order to enhance their mental, social, physical and emotional well-being

The local charity chosen by Mazzaferri's all-day golf-a-thon is the Sierra Sage Men’s Golf Club Charity Fund, which provides support to collegiate, high school and junior golf programs. In the past five years, Mazzaferri has raised more than $27,000 through the 100-holes program. He is one of Nevada’s best-known and most-honored teaching professionals who has long supported many causes. He was also instrumental in kicking off Northern Nevada’ First Tee chapter.

Donors can sponsor Mazzaferri with either a flat fee or a certain amount per hole. This pledge is 100% tax deductible through the NCPGA Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization

A simple web page to make your donation can be found by clicking to a link on the home page of www.sierrasagegolf.org or the PGA Golf Day site. Donations can also be made at the Sierra Sage Golf Course Pro Shop.

For more information, visit: ncpgafoundation.org