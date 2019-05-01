Troon Announces Player Development Month

Troon is promoting May as “Player Development Month” at Troon-affiliated daily-fee golf courses, private clubs and Troon Golf Academies. Troon facilities and Troon Golf Academies throughout the United States will be hosting golf clinics in May designed for all levels of players, new through advanced. 2019 marks the eighth year that Troon has recognized May as Player Development Month.

The theme for 2019 Player Development Month is “20 More Yards” presented by AMPD Performance, FlightScope and Troon Golf. A competition will be held for students attending the Troon clinics utilizing the FlightScope Mevo launch monitor to determine the “biggest gainer” over the course of the month. The biggest gainer across all of the participating locations will receive a $500 Callaway Golf credit, while the second biggest gainer will receive a six month AMPD online program.

“Through fun programs and initiatives such as Player Development Month, we continue to have success in growing the game at all levels,” said Tim Schantz, president and chief executive officer, Troon. “Since 2011, we have introduced thousands of new golfers to this wonderful game through fun, affordable and educational clinics at Troon facilities. It’s a testament to our wonderful associates and instructors for going the extra mile to grow the sport.”

Instructional videos as well as a complete list of May Player Development Month golf clinics and activities are available here. In addition to learning more about the game of golf, participants in May Player Development Month programs at participating Troon-affiliated facilities will receive access to AMPD Golf Performance’s “Unleash Your Speed” training videos; access to the first month of AMPD Golf Performance programming for the introductory price of $1 and receive monthly online programming thereafter for the discounted rate of $39 per month; and a special Player Development Month promo code from FlightScope Mevo for the purchase of a portable launch monitor.

