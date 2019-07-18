TGA Premier Golf Comes To Long Island

TGA Premier Sports (TGA), a leading youth sports organization specializing in introductory and recreational programs, announces the launch of a new TGA Premier Golf franchise in the Long Island, New York area.Tiffany Pippins, a veteran educator, journalist and TGA golf coach recently launched the TGA Premier Golf of South Nassau County franchise, parlaying her love of the game to reach local youth with the “sport of a lifetime.”

Pippins, who holds a degree in Secondary Education/Journalism from Queens College, has taught English and youth development for more than 10 years throughout New York City and the tri-state region for various non-profit organizations. Through coaching TGA Premier Golf programs in and around Nassau County, she’s seen the impact and successful engagement TGA has igniting an enthusiasm for golf in youths and decided she could grow her reach by becoming the owner of her own TGA Premier Golf business.

“While covering the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, I had a vision of how I could use my knowledge and admiration for the game to inspire and facilitate golf in various districts within Nassau County through TGA’s exceptional golf enrichment program. We’re already starting to build strategic partnerships within the Nassau County community,” Pippins said. “I spent part of my formative years in Nassau County. It’s the perfect place for me to connect and share my passion for golf with the next generation of avid golfers.”

Pippins’ territory includes Long Beach, Merrick, Bellmore, Rockville Centre, Baldwin, and Valley Steam. “TGA of South Nassau will run its innovative after-school golf programs on school campuses, as well as look to run its popular youth golf camps at a few local courses like Lido Beach, Merrick Golf Course and Bethpage State Park,” she adds.

TGA has become a leading introductory and recreational program in golf, tennis and team sports by activating nearly one million participants since 2003. With Pippins’ new franchise, thousands of youngsters will be impacted in and around Long Island. “I am humbled and excited to have a career in golf and youth sports that will impact youth and grow the sport of golf in communities that matter to me,” said Pippins, an avid golfer, traveler and contributing writer for African American Golf Digest.

TGA impacts communities by bringing introductory golf, tennis and team sports programs directly into schools and community centers through before- or after-school enrichment programs. By putting golf on a level playing field with other mainstream sports and youth activities, TGA creates a huge opportunity to grow golf participation in a way that starts “grassroots” but has national implications.

“It’s always inspiring when we see one of our coaches empower themselves to become an owner of a TGA Premier Sports franchise,” says TGA CEO Joshua Jacobs. “Tiffany’s belief in our curriculum and programming means a great deal and she’s going to have success in a market that has a rich heritage in golf.”

TGA creates a player pathway for students and their families to advance further in the sport. From introductory programs to camps, clinics and family programs at recreational golf, engagement in these programs can lead to juniors playing on high school and college teams.

TGA provides all of the equipment for kids at no cost in the program, including its own line of custom golf equipment to provide all players an affordable option to get into the sport. The program can also be utilized anywhere on school campuses regardless of weather, including gymnasiums, hallways, cafeterias, fields and blacktops.

Families and schools nationwide have embraced the TGA model and its programs because it creates a healthier and safer environment for students at schools and community centers. The school-based curriculum includes golf skill progression, education subjects and STEM/STEAM Labs, in addition to physical fitness and health components.

For more information and to register for the TGA Premier Golf programs in the South Nassau County area, visit www.playtga.com/SouthNassauCounty.

TGA franchises can be found in more than 74 markets across 27 states, as well as internationally in Canada and Spain. Its continued growth has impacted over 825,000 youth and made these sports available to 1.75 million families through its education-based programs. In addition, the TGA Sports Foundation provides access for all children and promotes the physical, educational, social, and character-building elements of these sports.

