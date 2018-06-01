TGA Gets Kids Playing Golf

TGA Premier Golf (Teach, Grow, Achieve) has become the leading introductory program in the industry over the last 15 years. The only youth sports franchise company dedicated to golf, TGA introduces the game to youth (ages 5-13) on school campuses nationwide through its after-school enrichment model.

The unique and successful model provides an innovative curriculum combining golf skill progression with STEAM academics. The program is being utilized anywhere on school campuses regardless of weather, including gymnasiums, hallways, cafeterias, fields and blacktops.

With over 70 percent of its students having never played the game before, and a majority of those students’ families being in the middle to upper-class and paying for the programs, TGA has created a sustainable model that is building a foundation for the future of the game. Through its TGA Sports Foundation, under-resourced schools and families are also benefiting from the TGA program. TGA is leaving no child behind in learning the game of golf.

Following the after-school enrichment programs students continue through the TGA Player Pathway model which transitions students to local golf courses for camps, parent-child events and leagues. The program has also become one of the largest feeder systems into national programs like PGA Junior League, Drive, Chip and Putt, Youth on Course, as well as LPGA*USGA Girls, who also make up 42 percent of the participants in TGA programs. This was all highlighted in a recent National Golf Foundation story titled “ TGA's Introductory Programs Are Helping Create a Pathway for Youth Golf .”

To date, TGA has introduced the game to over 750,000 kids in 3,400 schools nationwide in 68 markets and it continues to grow. More than 40,000 kids registered for the programs this fall, more schools are signing up, and additional franchise territories are coming online every month. TGA expects to reach one million kids through its programs over the next five years.