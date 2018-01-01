Reynolds Lake Oconee Golf Schools Slated For Fall

There is no better place to improve golf skills than northern Georgia’s Reynolds Lake Oconee golf schools, no better-equipped learning facility than the Reynolds Kingdom of Golf presented by TaylorMade, and no better way for golfers to rev up their games than a two-day session this fall.

All autumn long, Reynolds Lake Oconee is offering two programs— “Energize” and “Short-Game Solutions”— led by the Reynolds Kingdom staff of instructors, who will customize coaching and provide individualized attention to each student with an ideal student to instructor ratio.

The popular “Energize” program is ideal for any golfer looking to re-ignite the fire in their games. Two half-day morning workshops deliver fresh ideas and concepts, providing momentum golfers can take to one of Reynolds’ world-class courses in the afternoon.

Four “Energize” sessions are available — Sept. 27-28, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 20-21. Priced at $1,099 per student, each session includes:

6 hours of instruction during a two-day program

2-to-1 student to instructor attention

Evidence-based instruction using Trackman and GEARS (a 3D motion capture tracking system)

“Kingdom Experience” gift pack

Equipment assessment with the Kingdom’s expert club fitters

The “Short Game Solutions” program teaches highly effective scoring skills, including how to find the line and pace of every putt, calibrate wedges to precise distances, and master chip shots and bunker play.

Four “Short Game Solutions” sessions are available — Sept. 13-14, Oct. 11-12, Nov. 8-9, and Dec. 6-7. Priced at $1,499 per student, each session includes:

12 hours of instruction during a two-day program

3-to-1 student to instructor attention

Full wedge and putter equipment evaluation

Stroke and alignment putting kit

Golf school students have a choice of overnight accommodations, for an additional price, including condominiums at Lake Club Village, Landing Cottages, and National Club Cottages, as well as luxury guest room and suite options at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Along with an unforgettable golf experience on five resort golf courses, Lake Oconee’s 19,000 acres and 374 miles of shoreline provide fishing, swimming, boating, camping, picnicking, and water skiing. Other amenities include four full-service marinas and an award-winning tennis center, making Reynolds Lake Oconee one of the Southeast’s most popular and most complete vacation destinations.

