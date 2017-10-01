Get A Makeover At Reynolds Kingdom Of Golf

Golfers are always looking to improve, and now they can in just five hours with a complete-game transformation at Reynolds Kingdom of Golf, presented by TaylorMade, approximately 90 minutes from Atlanta.

The new “5-Hour Makeover” package provides a tour-quality fitting for a new set of clubs at the only TaylorMade venue in the country where recreational golfers can be fit for equipment in the elite environment enjoyed by PGA and LPGA Tour players and club professionals on TaylorMade’s staff.

Highlighting the five-hour immersion is an individualized fitting experience with the same expert club fitters who create sets for TaylorMade’s stable of tour stars. Each golfer is fitted for a complete set of TaylorMade woods, irons, wedges, and putter. But since new clubs can only do so much, the package also features a two-hour, one-on-one game evaluation – full swing and short game –by a world-class Reynolds Kingdom of Golf staff instructor.

The Reynolds Kingdom of Golf complex includes two fully enclosed hitting bays, three covered and heated hitting areas, an extensive practice range, TrackMan 4 launch monitors, and high-speed Ximea cameras. They complement the highly acclaimed TaylorMade MATT-T system and the onsite TaylorMade Tour Trailer, where new clubs can be constructed, often within in hours.

Also available is the BodiTrack mat analysis to measure weight distribution throughout the swing and onsite video analysis with V1 Sports Technology allowing voiceover copy to be emailed to each participant.

Each guest of the “5-Hour Makeover” package has a choice of luxury accommodations at a cottage or condominium at Reynolds Lake Oconee, and is priced at $900 per person (non-peak season) and $951 per person (peak season), per night; the cost of new golf clubs is separate. Cart fees and range fees are included, as well as $20 resort credit for each night of stay and breakfast each morning. Minimum of two golfers required; additional $100 per night for each non-golfer.

Located between Atlanta and Augusta, Reynolds Lake Oconee has 117 holes of golf, all designed by legendary golf architects including Jack Nicklaus, Rees Jones, and Tom Fazio. Beyond the “Top 100” ranked golf courses and a range of sporting activities, Reynolds has been named one of the “25 Best Golf Communities in North America” by GOLF Magazine and offers a wide variety of real estate options.

Boasting more than 350 miles of Lake Oconee shoreline, Reynolds Lake Oconee also features four marinas, the Lake Club wellness center, and an award-winning tennis center. Vacation guests can choose from individual cottages within the private gates as well as luxury accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton.

www.reynoldslakeoconee.com