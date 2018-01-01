Pronghorn Golf Academy Unveiled In Oregon

World-renowned Pronghorn Resort has launched an innovative golf instruction program developed and led by award-winning golf instructor Jeff Ritter. The Pronghorn Golf Academy by Jeff Ritter integrates curriculum in skill development, mindset, fitness and nutrition to inspire and activate players of all levels. The Pronghorn Golf Academy will be supported by Golf Channel programming and marketing resources, while Ritter and his team will be regular featured guests on shows such as Morning Drive.

Named one of the “Best Young Teachers in America” by Golf Digest, as well as ranked among the “Top 30 Teachers in America” by Golf Tips, Ritter is an expert communicator with an impressive pedigree working with top amateurs, elite juniors, collegiate standouts as well as players on professional tours. An accomplished media personality, author and speaker, Ritter is a regular contributor on Golf Channel and Golf Digest platforms. In 2016 he was studio host for PGA National Instruction Day on Golf Channel, the most watched golf instruction event in history. In 2014 he created and produced the Make The Turn Weekly Challenge Series on Golf Digest TV which garnered over 20 million viewers.

After launching highly successful programs in Arizona and Pebble Beach, Ritter is excited to expand offerings to the Pacific Northwest.

“The training facilities at Pronghorn are the very best I’ve seen anywhere in the world,” said Ritter. “After surveying Pronghorn’s two nationally ranked courses and meeting with their forward thinking leadership, I knew the possibilities to create a game changing experience were limitless. In addition, securing our partnership with Golf Channel is validation of the hard work we’ve put in towards being recognized among the best in the industry. Our Golf Channel relationship is exclusive to Pronghorn as the only facility in Central Oregon to hold such a distinction.”

Under Ritter’s leadership, Pronghorn Golf Academy will offer a variety of group and individual programs, including private coaching, multi-day schools, practice clubs and single-day workshops. Beyond the lesson tee, one of the Academy’s premium experiences will be a progressive corporate leadership program that utilizes a golf inspired environment to train executives and their teams in practices for sustainable high-performance. Ritter is a top corporate speaker, who has worked with companies such as Apple and Barclays.

“At the highest level of competition the difference between winning and losing is less than 2 percent,” added Ritter. “Our program delivers strategies in mental toughness, fitness, nutrition and recovery that increase performance and strengthen corporate culture, while improving the bottom line.”

Pronghorn Golf Academy programming is supported by an impressive team of coaches that includes Ritter’s nutritionist wife, Cate. Creator of “THE LEAN 18” nutrition curriculum, Cate is a sought after nutrition writer and corporate health consultant who has been featured in Wall Street Journal, US News and World Report, Golf Digest, Readers Digest, Golf Channel, Runner’s World, Women’s Health, and ABC TV.

“Pronghorn Resort and this special part of the world are so passionately committed to healthy living,” said Cate Ritter. “My role in the program is to make feeling your best, delicious and doable, so ultimately you create a lifestyle that’s sustainable.”

What about junior golf? Families can expect the academy to be big on youth development. In addition to his role at Pronghorn, Ritter is also National Director for NIKE Junior Golf Camps creating curriculum and overseeing operations at 120 locations throughout North America.

To view some FREE sample lessons, go to Ritter’s newly launched MAKE THE TURN Golf app www.mttgolfapp.com. For more information or to schedule your appointment with Pronghorn Academy by Jeff Ritter contact [email protected]