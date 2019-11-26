KPMG Women’s PGA Clinics Announced For 2020

The PGA of America announced the schedule for the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Clinics, a nationwide series of 12 full-day clinics that will welcome and empower women to learn more about the Game of a Lifetime.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Clinics, previously known as the PGA Golf Clinics for Women, will continue to be managed by the PGA of America in conjunction with Jane Blalock, a 27-time winner on the LPGA Tour, and KPMG, the title sponsor of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Clinics will bolster the 28-year foundation of women’s clinics created by Blalock by channeling the prestige and platform of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, one of the LPGA’s five major championships.

The 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be contested at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, June 23–28.

“We received so much positive feedback last year from our debut of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Clinics, and yet we’re working to make 2020 even better,” said Suzy Whaley, President of the PGA of America. “We’re calling on women of all skills levels, whether you’re new to this game or played it in college. These clinics are very social and offer a terrific opportunity to network with women who appreciate golf. They are also designed to introduce and share the game’s many virtues, but more than anything, we strive to encourage these women to actively participate in golf for years to come.”

Clinic participants of all skill levels will learn the fundamental aspects of social and business golf during an action-packed schedule that includes plenty of personalized coaching, play and assessments from PGA/LPGA Professionals, a keynote speaker, breakfast, lunch, and a networking reception to cap off the program.

In 2019, over 1,200 women aged 18 to 64 were trained in golf and energized in spirit by 120-plus PGA/LPGA Professionals during 12 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Clinics.

Additionally, on social media, PGA Golf Clinics for Women have merged with @KPMGWomensPGA across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow @KPMGWomensPGA for all of the latest news and updates from the golf clinics.

The 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Clinic schedule begins April 27 at El Niguel Country Club in Laguna Nigel, California and concludes on October 26 at Seagate Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida. All clinics are held on Mondays, with the exception of the May 19 event in Hartford, Connecticut, which falls on a Tuesday. The full schedule:

DATE CITY SITE April 27 Los Angeles El Niguel Country Club / Laguna Niguel, Calif. May 11 Boston (1) Renaissance Country Club / Haverhill, Mass. May 18 West Orange, N.J. Crestmont Country Club / West Orange, N.J. May 19 Hartford, Conn. Brooklawn Country Club / Hartford, Conn. June 15 Chicago Westmoreland Country Club / Wilmette, Ill. June 22 New York Old Oaks Country Club / Purchase, N.Y. July 13 Minneapolis Braemar Country Club / Edina, Minn. July 20 Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte Country Club / Charlotte, N.C. July 27 Boston (2) The Cape Club of Sharon / Sharon, Mass. August 24 San Francisco Stanford Golf Course / Stanford, Calif. September 28 Dallas Gleneagles Country Club / Plano, Texas October 26 Delray Beach, Fla. Seagate Country Club / Delray Beach, Fla.

To register for or obtain information about the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Clinics: KPMGWomensPGAClinics.com