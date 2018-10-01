GolfTec Honors Veterans Day With Free Lesson, Fitting

In honor of Veterans Day, GolfTec is supporting PGA Reach, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America, by offering one complimentary lesson or Tecfit club fitting session to anyone who first makes a small donation to PGA Hope, the flagship military engagement program of PGA Reach.

Redeemable at all participating GolfTec locations in the United States between Nov. 5-11, interested parties can register online now at. To complete the process, customers simply follow instructions on making a donation, scheduling their lesson or fitting, and showing their receipt upon arrival at GolfTec. Each 30-minute lesson or fitting is valued at nearly $100, but individuals are only asked to make a $35 minimum contribution (more can be donated, if desired).

PGA Hope (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is a free, adaptive program that introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information, please visit: www.pgareach.org.

“The PGA has done an incredible job with its charitable initiatives and we’re excited to work with them this year to support this great cause ,” says Joe Assell, co-founder and CEO of GolfTec. “Last year we raised nearly $30,000 for PGA REACH, but we’re raising the bar in 2018 and setting a goal of $45,000.”

“ GolfTec is among the largest employers of PGA Professionals in the world, and we’re looking forward to working with their talented staff to make a difference in the lives of veterans through golf,” said Ryan Cannon, Senior Director of PGA Reach. “We highly encourage golfers of all skill levels to support this program and experience the highest quality lessons and club fitting in the industry.”

Conducting more lessons than any company in the world, GolfTec’s unique fact-based approach has led to the average student dropping seven strokes over 18 holes in one year. Lessons are taught one-on-one by Certified Personal Coaches, mostly in indoor bays that utilize proprietary teaching technology. Developing a comprehensive improvement plan for each student is the foundation of GolfTec’s philosophy.

The company’s enhanced TecFit custom club fitting program is a Tour-like fitting experience combining swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75 percent of all golfers who experience a TecFit custom driver fitting gain an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

To learn more about the promotion, visit golftec.com/pgahope.