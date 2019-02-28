Dustin Johnson Golf School Gets Even Bigger

The world’s soon-to-be-No.-1-golfer (again) has just christened a brand new instruction facility at his namesake Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the golf school and its growth,” Johnson said. “Golf has given me so much, and hopefully the school can play a role in the development of tomorrow’s golfers.”

The 20-time PGA Tour winner led a tour of the new, state-of-the-art, a 4,000-square-foot building that will be among the best in the Carolinas. Under the guidance of Allen Terrell, Johnson’s long-time coach, the golf school already counts a number of premier young players among its students and the new building will only enhance its reputation.

Johnson has long been a proponent of using technology to enhance his game, and golf school students will have access to the top-of-the-line equipment the 2016 U.S. Open champion utilizes.

The Dustin Johnson Golf School is home to a comprehensive teaching technology suite that includes:

Trackman – It’s the only facility in South Carolina with two Trackman machines. Trackman is the premier launch monitor technology, measuring data such as club speed, smash factor, spin rate, dynamic loft, launch angle, attack angle, carry, club path, ball speed and face angle.

Swing Catalyst – Swing Catalyst provides high speed video technology along with balance data through pressure plates.

K-Vest 3D Motion Analysis – Supplies instant 3D data in conjunction with launch monitor data to give coaches a full picture of the student’s golf swing.

SAM PuttLab - SAM PuttLab is the world’s most accurate and comprehensive putt analysis and training system.

The golf school, which has three indoor hitting bays, a 140-yard tee box, a 12,000-square foot practice putting green, 10,000-square foot chipping green, and situational practice areas with fairway and rough cuts and bunkers, is also an official TaylorMade retail and club-fitting facility.

In addition to housing the Dustin Johnson Golf School, the new building will be home to the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children through the game of golf.

The Dustin Johnson Foundation has donated more than $500,000 to local junior golf, helping offset the cost of instruction to more than 70 kids, and annually provides more than $20,000 in equipment to aspiring players who couldn’t otherwise afford it.

The foundation also donates to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Waccamaw Youth Center and Leader Dogs for the Blind.

For more information, go to www.DustinJohnsonGolfSchool.com.