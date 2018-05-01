Casa de Campo Opens PGA Junior Golf Camp

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas — home to the Caribbean’s premier, luxury golf experiences, including the iconic Teeth of the Dog course – announces its “Competitive Edge” PGA Junior Golf Camp led by renowned PGA Professional Suzy Whaley.

Whaley is recognized as one of the country’s top instructors. She was an LPGA Tour member in 1990 and 1993. Most notably, she famously qualified for and participated in the 2003 Greater Hartford Open, becoming the first woman since Babe Zaharias in 1945 to qualify for a PGA TOUR event. She is the PGA Director of Instruction at Suzy Whaley Golf in Cromwell, Conn.

Designed for ages 12 – 17, the camp runs from July 29 – Aug. 3 and starts at $3,395 (one parent / one child) and $3,995 for (two parents / one child). Overnight junior golfers and accompanying adults will enjoy an all-inclusive resort package including deluxe accommodations. Curriculum highlights include:

Advanced player instruction developed by the PGA of America

Low student-to-teacher ratio of 4:1 for increased hands-on and customized instruction

Instruction with an emphasis on course strategy and management

Use of the industry’s most advanced teaching technologies

Strategies to manage mental performance on course

Physical conditioning and fitness programing

On-course instruction with rounds on the resort’s three celebrated Pete Dye-designed courses: Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore and The Links

Personalized practice regimen customized to meet the needs of each camper on a post-camp basis for review and implementation with home coach

“We’re excited to host our Competitive Edge instruction camp at an incredible golf destination like Casa de Campo,” says Whaley, the first woman ever elected to serve as an Officer of the PGA of America. “We invite junior golfers and their families to join us in paradise for loads of fun, elite instruction, and a resort experience to long remember.”

Additionally, from July 30 (Mon.) – Aug. 2 (Thurs.), full and half-day camps are also available for young golfers, ages nine – 16, who aspire to improve their abilities and course management. The full-day camp is priced at $595 and runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The half-day camp is suited for newer golfers ages eight – 13. Priced at $350 and is conducted from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and includes lunch. More information may be found at PGAJuniorGolfCamps.com.

“There’s no better place than Casa de Campo for junior players of any and all abilities to learn the proper way to play the wonderful game of golf,” says Andres Pichardo Rosenberg, President of Casa de Campo. “We’re thrilled to have Suzy and her team hosting their enjoyable and informative camps here and we invite families to visit us for an exceptional summer getaway.”

The camp will use the resort’s new state-of-the-art Golf Learning Center. Residing on 21 acres of “pure grass,” the PGA Tour-quality facility is highlighted by Trackman and BODITRAK technology. It features two indoor hitting bays for year-round game improvements as well as practice greens for honing putting, chipping and pitching games as well as a pristine outdoor range for full shots.

To be eligible for the Competitive Edge camp, campers must be currently playing competitive golf (i.e. participate on the high school team, junior tournaments, or other similar competition platforms) with a letter of recommendation from their current golf coach or instructor.

All overnight junior participants must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. The camp price does not include a one-time, non-refundable registration fee. For additional junior participants, please call 888.PGA.PLAY (888.742.7529) for pricing options and more information.

For more information on Casa de Campo Resort & Villas visit www.casadecampo.com.do