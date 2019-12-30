Ten New Decade Golf Resolutions

Here we are on the cusp of not only a new year, but a fresh decade (at least as it’s commonly defined; technically the decade doesn’t begin until 2021, but we’ll go with it). Definitely an apt time to churn up those golf resolutions that nag us every time the calendar flips.

Let’s tackle them in two sentences or less and back them up with links to some of Golf Tips’ favorite lessons and equipment pieces from the last decade.

The best part: We’ve got 10 whole years to actually pull them off.

Got some resolutions of your own? We’d love to hear them. E-mail editor Vic Williams at [email protected] or comment on Twitter or Facebook.