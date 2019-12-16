Reach Your Golf Milestones 2020, Part 1

It’s time to get started with your plans to reach or exceed your golf milestone goals for 2020. Breaking through your barriers this year starts now, no matter what the weather conditions.

BREAKING 100

Is Your Pre-Shot Routine Ready?

Whether you realize it or not, you routinely do the same things each time you execute a golf shot. From pulling the club out of the bag to all the gyrations you make before starting your swing, this sequence of events may not be as efficient as you need to break 100. And if it is disrupted in any way, you’re less likely to come close to breaking 100.

Let’s get your pre-shot routine consistent. Doing so breeds consistency in your swing.