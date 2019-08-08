PGA Jr. League Announces Regional Competition Sites

Twelve facilities have been named host sites of the 2019 PGA Jr. League Regionals presented by National Car Rental, which will take place throughout September.

At each of these competitions, four co-ed All-Star teams of junior golfers ages 13 and under (48 in total) will compete to earn one of 12 spots in the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, held Oct. 11-14, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“From first-hand experience as a PGA Jr. League Coach, the fun and competitive team atmosphere of the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental is so exciting to watch,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA/LPGA. “To host the Regional competitions at 12 PGA facilities only adds to the unique experience. PGA Jr. League is an outlet for girls and boys to learn and enjoy a lifetime sport, and we’re proud of the PGA and LPGA Professionals who are leading the charge.”

2019 Regional Competition Host Sites

Region 1: Cranberry Valley Golf Course - Harwich, Massachusetts (Sept. 14-15, 2019)

Host PGA Professional: Roman Greer, PGA Director of Golf

Region 2: Seaview Golf Club - Galloway, New Jersey (Sept. 14-15, 2019)

Host PGA Professional: Alex McGann, PGA Director of Golf

Region 3: Springfield Golf & Country Club - Springfield, Virginia (Sept. 21-22, 2019)

Host PGA Professional: Josh Tremblay, PGA Director of Golf

Region 4: PGA National Golf Club - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Sept. 7-8)

Host PGA Professional: Jane Broderick, PGA Director of Golf

Region 5: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Farmington, Pennsylvania (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Eric Johnson, PGA Director of Instruction

Region 6: Olive Branch Country Club - Olive Branch, Mississippi (Sept. 21-22)

Host PGA Professional: Daniel Yeargin, Head PGA Professional

Region 7: White Hawk Country Club - Crown Point, Indiana (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Duane Borcherding, Head PGA Professional

Region 8: Glen Oaks Country Club - West Des Moines, Iowa (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Steve Watt, PGA Director of Golf

Region 9: Lodge of Four Seasons - Lake Ozark, Missouri (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Dan Hilker, PGA Director of Golf

Region 10: The Club at Las Campanas - Santa Fe, New Mexico (Sept. 7-8)

Host PGA Professional: Brad Lardon, PGA Director of Golf

Region 11: Gold Mountain Golf Club - Bremerton, Washington (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Daryl Matheny, PGA General Manager

Region 12: Boulder Creek Golf Club - Boulder City, Nevada (Sept. 14-15)

Host PGA Professional: Andrew Schaper, PGA Director of Golf Operations

Click here for a Regional map color-coded by participating Sections in each event.

PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends, competing in a two-person scramble format that builds confidence and encourages sportsmanship.

Following the Spring/Summer Season, 10-player All-Star teams are formed from a combination of players in each league. These teams move through Section Championships in August to earn a spot at one of 12 Regionals held across the country in September. Twelve Regional champions advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, which has been held at Grayhawk Golf Club since 2016, and will stay through 2022.

While the focus of PGA Jr. League is primarily on the developmental nature of its Spring/Summer and Fall Recreational Seasons, the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental presents competitive golfers a fun and aspirational finish to Spring/Summer Season play.

PGA Jr. League is the flagship youth pillar program of the PGA of America’s 501 (c)(3) foundation, PGA REACH, with the goal of making the program accessible to all interested kids in the United States and around the world.

