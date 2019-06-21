Mark Your Golf Milestones, Part 1

Our lives are filled with milestones — significant dates and events within our lives that mark your coming of age. Whether it be the day you married, the birth of your first child, the wedding of a son or daughter, or the day you retire, milestones play a significant part in each person’s life. With the arrival of each milestone comes a new goal, a new adventure. And milestones provide us all the inspiration to continue our life’s journey.

As a golfer, milestones are part of your life too. The day you break 100, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, and the day you shoot your age are all simple yet very important milestones in your experiences as a golfer. Yet, the milestones that mark your maturation of scoring sometimes seem too distant to reach.

Each milestone you meet and exceed requires a plan. Beginning with this issue, Golf Tips Magazine plans to help you build your plan to reach your golfing milestones.