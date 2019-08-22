Learn To Play Golf With The ‘Success Progression’

Fall is right around the corner. The kids are heading back to school and the weather here in the state of Texas will be perfect…for golf! So many folks can now commit to learn to play golf — the wonderful game we all love.

If you are new to golf and are starting with golf instruction, do consider the “Success Progression.”

What is the Success Progression? Simply, this is acquisition of skill for transfer to play, working from the putting green back to the tee.

This is simply the best, most logical way to begin to learn the skills from the smallest swing (putter) working towards the biggest swing (driver). This progression ensures a clear understanding of the skill areas in a chronological fashion, where the order of movement slowly gets introduced and each new skill area builds on the one before.

I like to call this growing the size of the swing or working from grace to power—short game and then long game. This seems to work for most new golfers and the success you will feel from the start will give you a boost of confidence for sure. You will be playing on the golf course in no time.

Consider these key points for your learning sessions in the Success Progression.