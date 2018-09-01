Building The Perfect Golf Swing

I’m excited to share with you some great information that’s going to really help you be able to hit every shot in the bag, from your putter all the way to your driver. Indeed, you could be on your way to your perfect golf swing.

I came up with this simple reminder, a great acronym called RARE. It stands for rhythm, arc, radius, and energy. I’ll give you a good understanding of how powerful this information is. It’s going to really help you improve every aspect of your game and certainly every aspect of your swing, because we’re focusing on swing here.