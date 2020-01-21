Avoid The Downswing Hip Slide

One of the most prevalent issues that I see with my students is sliding the left hip (right-handed golfer) too far toward the target in the downswing.

Most of us, when we first started playing the game, were told to hit against a firm left side. When the left hip moves well past the left foot, there isn’t a whole lot of firmness. There isn’t a whole lot of rotation. And without rotation, power is dramatically reduced.

Here is an analogy that might help put you back on track: Maybe you have a fenced-in back yard with a gate. If you don’t, humor me and just pretend that you do. If the post that the gate is attached to is straight up and down, the gate opens and closes perfectly. If the post is tilted, good luck with the gate.

Same with your golf swing. At impact, if the left hip is over the left knee and left ankle and forming a straight, vertical line, your right hip will rotate perfectly, just like the gate. If the left hip slides past the left foot, rotation is diminished – along with power and accuracy.

Here is a drill to help you get the hang of it: stand in a doorway with the outside of your left foot touching the door jamb. Cross your arms across your chest. Make a backswing turn and then a through swing turn. During the latter, allow your left hip to move laterally, just enough to make contact with the jamb. That amount will put you in a vertical left leg position, the perfect place for maximum hip rotation.

Hip rotation translates to more power, which we all want.

John Marshall, PGA, has been voted one of the top instructors in Georgia, is a two-time American Long Drivers Association super senior national champion and five-time RE/MAX World Long Drive finalist.