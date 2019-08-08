Try This Quick Golf Warm-Up Routine

It’s a fact: Golfers play better when they put in the time to not only train, but also use a compete warm-up routine.

For instance, a typical professional golfer may stretch for 10 to 15 minutes (the top-tier players, even longer) and then practice their putting stance for an additional 15 minutes. They may then spend an additional half-hour working on their ball striking and end their warm-up with 20 minutes of pitching, chipping, and hitting sand shots.

Some may even extend their warm-up with an extra five minutes or so of putting exercises before finally making their way to the tee.

The aforementioned warm-up routine may be very different from an amateur golfer’s warm-up routine, which may involve simply parking their car, walking to the course, swinging their club a few times for “practice” and then heading to the tee.

Let’s look at daily warm-up routines for amateur golfers that can make them feel like a pro when it’s time to tee off.

Dynamic Stretching

You do not need to necessarily practice on the links like professional golfers often do. However, if you are only able to get on the golf course once a month then it is highly recommended that you maximize your playing time by following the proper warm-up routine.

For instance, a quick and easy way to get warmed up is to practice dynamic stretching exercises on a continuous basis.

Dynamic stretching actually triggers your neuromuscular skeletal system so that it becomes more alert for your swing: This is in stark contrast to simple static stretching, which is far less effective.

Below you’ll find some dynamic moves that you can perform as part of your warm-up routine before you actually tee-off. You should hold each stretch for about four to eight seconds, which equates to roughly two to four pronounced breaths.

Pelvic Tilts While Standing

To perform standing pelvic tilts, cross your arms over your chest. Take your address stance and tuck your pelvis below so that a posterior tilt is formed. Arch your back to form an anterior tilt, then revert to a neutral spinal stance. Repeat this warm-up exercise five times (in each direction) to achieve optimal results.

Rotational Speed Trunks

Take your address stance as you would with the standard pelvic tilt exercise and bring the palms of your hands together. Inhale as you rotate from the core and bring your right arm back. Exhale as you bring your hands back together as if you were clapping.

Repeat this routine at least 10 times in each direction.

After a brief break, return back to your starting stance and extend both your arms directly in front of you, then rotate both arms from your core. Also repeat at least 10 times.

Standing Hip Stretch



For this warm-up routine, set both your hands on either a golf club or a sturdy chair to help keep you in balance. You can try to perform the warm-up without a golf club or chair, but it is best to play it safe.

Place your right ankle on the exterior of your left knee. Inhale as you bend your left knee, so it looks as if you are actually sitting on a chair. Then, proceed to bring your chest towards your shin so that your shoulder blades are rolled in unison. Hold the stance for 3 full breaths and repeat at least five times. Switch sides and repeat the process.

Club Behind Back Shoulder Stretch

For this warm-up, you will need either a towel or a club. To begin, your right palm should face toward the ceiling; place either a towel or a club in your right hand. Then bring your arm overhead while keeping your palm behind you. Bring your left arm behind you to grab the towel or your golf club.

Inhale gently as you slowly pull on your club or towel before exhaling and legging go of the item. Repeat five times before switching to the other side for five reps.

Neck Stretch

Tilt your head so your right ear moves toward your right shoulder. Inhale as your left arm is pressed towards the ground, followed by an exhale and relaxing of your arm. Repeat part 1 of the warm-up at least five times, but do so very slowly to reduce the risk of neck strain or sprain. In other words, you should slowly return your neck and head to a neutral stance and then switch sides to finish off the warm-up.

Oakville Chiropractic

If you need some help in creating the perfect warm-up routine in order to enhance your golfing performance as well as significantly reduce the risk of serious injuries, then we can help. At Oakville Chiropractic we specialize in health and wellness programs and treatments that are custom-tailored in order to help our patients maximize their strength, flexibility, and range of motion, while also reducing the risk of injuries.

We specialize in chiropractic as well as massage therapy modalities, and you can learn more about our full range of safe, effective, and homeopathic treatments by either visiting our website or by giving us a call at (289) 724-0917.

Source:

Editor’s Note: This is Sponsored Content