Golfer’s Elbow: How To Prevent It

Golfer’s Elbow is a widespread condition, and it affects more than golfers. It can affect many types of athletes, and in many ways, it’s similar to the more widely known tennis elbow. The difference is that golfer’s elbow affects the inside of your elbow, not the outside.

More specifically, the condition causes pain in the area where the tendons of the forearm muscles attach to the bony bump that’s right inside your elbow.

Golfer’s elbow usually comes from playing golf or any racket sport, throwing sport, and weight training (when using incorrect techniques.) In addition to these, the condition can develop from any activity that requires you to bend and straighten the elbow often.

Furthermore, you have a higher risk of developing the condition if you are older than 40, obese, a smoker, and you perform repetitive activities two or more hours every day.

The Symptoms of the Condition

To recognize golfer’s elbow, you will need to check for the following symptoms:

Pain and tenderness within the elbow, on the inner side. It might move and affect other close areas, and you should know that it’s typically stronger with some movements while not with others.

Weakness in your hands and wrists.

Feeling stiff in the elbow area, and you can have problems making a fist.

Numbness or tingling sensations that affect one or more fingers of the arm.

The pain can come suddenly or gradually.

Now that you know how the condition works, we can talk about the ways of preventing it.

Preventing Golfer’s Elbow

First of all, there is no one foolproof measure that you can attempt that will eliminate the possibility of the condition ever appearing. However, there are things that you can do which can significantly reduce the chance of you eventually getting the condition.

Stretch before playing golf. Most golfers don’t feel that it’s necessary to stretch before playing, but you should. As with any sport, stretching is always important to prepare your body for the strain that it’s about to experience. Strengthen the muscles in your forearm. Strong muscles in the forearm are the best way to prevent any significant problem from occurring within or around them. Try lifting light weights or squeezing a stress ball. Use the right equipment. Don’t use old irons; get lighter, graphite clubs. Improve your form. Learn to be a good golfer and respect the proper form if you’re not already doing so. Lift things properly. It applies to lifting all heavier objects. You need to keep your wrist stable and rigid to reduce the strain for your elbow. Take rest when you need to. It is usually the best manner of preventing any health-related problem. Don’t overuse your elbow, and often rest, whenever you feel that you need it or if you start feeling pain in the elbow area.

If you combine all of these methods, you will be able to reduce the risk of developing golfer’s elbow significantly. If you require more advice, or if you want to book an appointment with a proper physician that can help you with this condition; contact the Florida Orthopaedic Institute.