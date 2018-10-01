The Top 5 Golf Death Moves

As we all know, golf is very hard, and for some it is even harder. It seems that golfers are an independent lot and tend to pick up the game, play and practice, with little regard to using the proper fundamentals at first. It’s only when they have “learned how to hit the ball” do they seek out any form of instruction. Sometimes by this point they have ingrained some damning mistakes — what I call Golf Death Moves.

On that note, I would like to pick out the Top Five Golf Death Moves I see from the average players and reveal how to make sure you correct them … before it’s too late!