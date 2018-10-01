Improve Your Golf Swing With Feel And Fitness

Want an easy-to-follow but thorough road map to actually improve your golf swing? I give you the tools and directions you’re looking for to avoid what I call “early extension.” Read on.

TRAINING TOOLS NEEDED

2 - Shafts with grips: 37 inches to 40 inches

1 - Swim Noodle: 30 inches

Swiss Ball

5 lb. medicine ball or weight (in photo is the 6 lb. Swing Ball Pro found at smartbodygolf.com)

IDENTIFYING EARLY EXTENSION

In order to identify what I call “early extension,” we first have to draw two important lines, as I’ve done in the photos below. The first line is a vertical line on your backside, as if you are up against a wall. The other important line is a horizontal line at the top of your head, as if the top of your head is touching a roof. The backside line will help identify early Eextension. During the golf-swing, if your backside comes off this line, you are early extending. Although it can occur in the backswing, it is more prevalent in the downswing and follow-through.