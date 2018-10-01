Improve Your Golf Swing With Feel And Fitness

Master The Move Critical To Hitting Solid Shots
By Chris Johnston, PGA and Randy Myers, Golf Fitness Expert
improve your golf swing featured

Want an easy-to-follow but thorough road map to actually improve your golf swing? I give you the tools and directions you’re looking for to avoid what I call “early extension.” Read on.

TRAINING TOOLS NEEDED

2 - Shafts with grips: 37 inches to 40 inches

1 - Swim Noodle: 30 inches

Swiss Ball

5 lb. medicine ball or weight (in photo is the 6 lb. Swing Ball Pro found at smartbodygolf.com)

IDENTIFYING EARLY EXTENSION

In order to identify what I call “early extension,” we first have to draw two important lines, as I’ve done in the photos below. The first line is a vertical line on your backside, as if you are up against a wall. The other important line is a horizontal line at the top of your head, as if the top of your head is touching a roof. The backside line will help identify early Eextension. During the golf-swing, if your backside comes off this line, you are early extending. Although it can occur in the backswing, it is more prevalent in the downswing and follow-through.

