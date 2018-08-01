In 2018 we are all obsessed with how to blast your drives farther. We have watched over the last 20-25 years the evolution of this game before our very eyes from a shot maker's game to one dominated by raw power.

Every day you turn on the TV, open a golf magazine or go online, it seems like the first thing you see is either an advertisement for a golf ball or driver that hits the ball farther. One thing I understand as a coach is, hitting it far is fun

In this article I will discuss a variety of topics that will greatly assist you in climbing the mountain we call distance. However, before I begin that discussion I’d be doing each of you a great disservice if I didn’t make one brief statement: Don’t ever neglect your short game, and sleep with your putter.

Before we get into the X’s and O’s of distance I consider critical, let’s have a brief discussion about equipment. Yes, it is vital to have the correct equipment in your hands. The driver, the shaft in the driver and the ball you play are what I call the triangle of power. Don’t wait to stumble upon the answer. Today we have the technology readily available to get fitted properly. By using a launch monitor you can dial in without doubt the ultimate combination of clubhead, shaft and ball. Why wouldn’t you? Keep in mind one thing: club fitters are like doctors, lawyers, and golf instructors. Some are extremely talented at their craft and others are butchers. If you need a recommendation for your area please feel free to contact me at [email protected] My network is nationwide and I’d be happy to assist you find a talented fitter.

I’d be remiss if I also didn’t at the very least touch on the fitness of your actual Golf Machine, your body — your flexibility, your physical strength, your ability to balance yourself. In today’s world there is an abundance of both information and resources available to you. Start by learning as much as you can about TPI —Titleist Performance Institute. Again, if I can assist you in that journey feel free to reach out.

One final note: the golf ball doesn’t know how old you are! Never give up the dream of better health or game improvement. NEVER!

Let’s talk X’s and O’s. I’m simply going to discuss areas of your golf swing that need to be optimized.