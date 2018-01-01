Driver Swoosh Drill For Distance

The “Driver Swoosh Drill” is a popular way to get rhythm back into your swing. Take out your driver and flip it around so you are holding more of the club head rather than the handle. Take a normal swing a few inches from the ground and listen for that “swoosh” sound. The accompanying image shows where that sound should occur. The swoosh should happen at and just after impact. If you hear the swoosh anywhere else in your swing, there is a chance your hands are taking over, which is not what you want. Keep your hands very light. The right rhythm is a huge factor in a golf swing — you can’t get too quick with it, your body can’t move that fast!