TaylorMade MG2 Wedges Get ‘Raw’

TaylorMade’s second generation of its globally successful line of Milled Grind Wedges – Milled Grind 2 (MG2) — build upon years of research.

Working closely with many of the best players in the world, MG2 expands on the success of the Milled Grind franchise while introducing a new raw face designed for optimal spin for precision wedge play.

Similar to its predecessor and also found in the new P·7TW irons is the company’s proven CNC milling technology, which allows for the production of wedges to exacting specifications; each leading edge and sole grind is individually CNC milled for unparalleled accuracy and consistency from club to club and grind to grind. This process faithfully reproduces the master design of the surfaces most impactful on the performance of the wedge.

With the new MG2 wedges, engineers have utilized the combination of face and groove design to create the ultimate spin for ultimate performance. Raw Face design produces a more precise geometry designed to optimize spin and feel.

ZTP Raw Grooves offer sharper, deeper and narrower grooves and a sharper radius, which further combined with a rougher surface from the laser etching between the grooves, enable the golfer to create more friction between the clubface and the ball generating more greenside spin. Compared with plated grooves, the raw face design increase in friction reduces the ability for the golf ball to potentially skid up the clubface before it grips the face leading to a more consistent ball flight enabling golfers to get closer to the hole.

Unique to the MG2, each raw wedge head will feature an air-tight 3M adhesive sticker which has been specially designed for the wedge and is applied on the face to prevent rusting before purchase/use. When the golfer removes the adhesive sticker, the face will immediately begin oxidizing, which in turn, begins the rusting process.

TaylorMade’s engineers have altered the geometry of the clubhead to create a Thick-Thin Head Design using a design optimization tool previously only used in the metalwood and irons design processes. This tool illustrated that having a thicker backing combined with a thin outer section optimized frequency and duration for the desired sound and feel.

The implementation of machining technology, first introduced in Milled Grind Wedges but more recently in the new P·7TW irons, enables each leading edge and sole grind to be individually CNC milled for unparalleled accuracy and consistency from club to club and grind to grind.

Likewise, the sole geometry, consisting of contour, angle and surface area must be designed and maintained to interact properly with the turf in the desired manner. Different ground and sand conditions also require variations in sole geometries to facilitate play depending on player type. A low effective bounce (LB) grind provides the least amount of ground resistance and a standard grind (SB) has a median ground resistance.

$169.99 | www.taylormadegolf.com