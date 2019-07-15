Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Flies High

In developing the new Glide 3.0 wedges, Ping’s engineers took a grip-to-grind approach, re-designing every component of the club to create a higher-spinning, more forgiving, lighter overall design that offers multiple sole grind options to custom-fit golfers of all skill levels.

The tour-proven Glide 3.0 wedges are available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning today at authorized PING golf shops around the world.

“In the Glide 3.0 series, we’re broadening the appeal of our wedges and providing more differentiation within our own line and the rest of the marketplace,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “We approached the design with a goal of creating higher-spinning, great-looking wedges that also deliver more forgiveness with the improved feel from our other proven technologies. Every detail in the Glide 3.0 is designed to improve short-game performance, from the longer grip for choking down to the Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish that helps the wedge glide through the grass.”

“From a fitting standpoint, we engineered four distinctly different sole grinds, including an Eye2 sand-wedge-inspired option, to ensure that trained Ping club fitters can properly match a Glide 3.0 to a golfer’s swing and playing conditions,” Solheim said. “We’re excited about getting it into golfers’ hands. It had a win its first week on the PGA Tour when Nate Lashley used one in his amazing and inspiring victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.”

Ping’s engineers put a premium on the feel and forgiveness by leveraging the multi-material construction that combines a 431 stainless steel head with a larger and softer elastomer Custom Tuning Port (CTP) insert. Similar to the popular i210 irons, the additional volume of the CTP allows for a larger insert covering more of the back of the face, resulting in activation of the elastomer at impact to produce a soft yet solid feel. The new, patented cavity design and larger CTP expand the perimeter weighting to increase the MOI and position the center of gravity higher to yield lower-launching, higher-spinning trajectories for more control.

Patented wheel-cut grooves developed by Ping’s engineering and manufacturing teams enable grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the ball at impact, creating more friction for improved spin and trajectory control. The grooves in the lower-lofted wedges (46, 50 and 52 degrees) are milled with a 20-degree sidewall and a .005-inch edge radius for optimal full-shot performance. The higher-lofted versions (54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees) feature an extra ½ groove at the bottom of the face for added spin and are milled to a .004-inch edge radius with a 28-degreee sidewall to impart more spin, especially around the greens.

With an emphasis on expanding the wedge sole options to better custom-fit golfers, PING engineers crafted four differentiated sole grinds in the Glide 3.0 series. Each is designed to best match a player’s angle of attack and typical turf conditions while providing performance and versatility on full and partial shots around the green.

The Glide 3.0 wedge’s grip and shaft have been lightened by six and five grams, respectively, contributing to an overall weight reduction of 15 grams for the entire club. The Dyla-wedge Lite grip, which is ¾-inch longer than a traditional grip and features a reduced taper, allows golfers to choke down for more versatility and trajectory control. The Ping Z-Z115 wedge shaft is made by Nippon and custom engineered with a lower balance point closer to the tip to provide lower launch with more control and enhanced feel.

$160 per club (steel); $180 per club (graphite) | www.ping.com