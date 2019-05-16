Miura Unveiled Milled Tour Wedge HB

Premium club manufacturer Miura Golf has revealed the newest addition to its equipment lineup: the Milled Tour Wedge High Bounce (HB). Delivering the soft feel golfers covet, the new wedge is a striking example of Miura’s dedication to producing the finest equipment in the industry.

The new tour inspired head shape confidently aligns the golfer allowing for pinpoint accuracy. Using premium soft carbon steel, the Tour Wedge HB boasts a wider sole that tapers from toe to heel, allowing for a more effective bounce along the middle of the sole. The added C Grind (heel and toe relief) and camber (front to back relief) increases playability and forgiveness.

Miura’s new PGA Tour Ambassador, Abraham Ancer, added the new wedge to his bag ahead of its official release, and is playing it at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

“We have had high demand for this wedge for a long time,” said Miura Golf CFO Lawrence Place. “The Miura family has produced an exceptional wedge that meets our customers’ expectations.”

Utilizing its renowned forging process in Himeji, Japan, Miura, an 8AM Golf brand, produced a grain structure within the head that is the tightest in the industry. The new high bounce wedge does not pursue distance like other clubs, but rather the precision and control necessary for scoring.

“We’re extremely excited to expand upon the success of our Tour Wedge product line with the introduction of Tour Wedge High Bounce (HB),” said Miura Executive Vice President, Jason Rutkowski. “The new design elements should appeal to more golfers, specifically those that have a steeper angle of attack on wedges.”

The head design of the Tour Wedge HB will match with any of Miura's iron models. Lofts are available in 50-62 degrees in two-degree increments to configure the perfect set. Golfers can purchase the Milled Tour Wedge HB and all other Miura products at authorized club fitters around the globe or by visiting www.Miuragolf.com.