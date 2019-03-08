Miura Improves On Classic K-Grind Wedge

Miura Golf has introduced the latest addition to its growing product line by giving one of its most iconic clubs a modern upgrade. Following in the footsteps of the original 1957 K-Grind wedge, the new K-Grind 2.0 features the signature knuckled sole of the 1957 model, but adds cutting-edge milling techniques for an unrivaled combination of functionality and feel.

Given the proven staying-power of the K-Grind, the Miura family craftsmen sought to maintain the integrity of the original design by preserving the fluted sole that enables the clubface to remain square at impact. The three knuckles deliver increased playability through every type of turf. The K-Grind 2.0 sole grind features increased bounce and roll along with heel and toe relief designed to stabilize golfers’ swings of all skill levels.

Club Face Now Fully Milled

The other significant evolution of the line is evident on the clubface of the wedge. To keep in line with the modern style of play, the face and grooves of the K-Grind 2.0 have been fully milled to provide increased spin on intermediate and full shots.

The K-Grind 2.0 is hand-forged in Himeji, Japan, using Miura’s time-honored 14-step manufacturing process. It is offered in five lofts, from 52° to 60°.

“The K-Grind 2.0 is the next generation of the trusted and distinctive product line that performs dependably through every turf,” said Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. “With this club, we have produced a superior wedge that is just as versatile as it is visually striking.”

Golf makes the world's finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan.

The K-Grind 2.0 is available at Miura Golf authorized dealers around the globe or at www.miuragolf.com. On the manufacturer’s website, customers can also design a custom K-Grind 2.0 with a choice of 19 branded shaft options and 14 diverse grips.