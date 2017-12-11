Junior Spec Wedges Bring Cleveland Quality To Kids

Cleveland Golf has announced its brand new line of Junior Spec Wedges, designed for junior golfers who demand the highest quality equipment and are serious about improving their game.

Cleveland Golf has been a global leader in wedge innovation and short game technologies since 1979. The Junior Spec Wedge bring the same scoring tools included in their main line offerings, but in a form that will fit developing golfers. They come in three different wedge options depending on player preference: the RTX-3, Cleveland CBX or the Smart Sole 3 wedge.

Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf, discussed how the Junior Spec Wedges will serve the needs of improving young players.

“There are many avid junior golfers who want top quality wedges, but when they order a cut-down version of a standard wedge, it’s still too heavy and not built for their game,” Schielke said. “Plus, these shorter versions aren’t available in stores for kids to test out. Our Junior Spec Wedges provide the perfect blend of technology and playability for junior golfers, and will be available in store for them to see and try out first-hand.”

Key innovations and high-end components inside Cleveland Golf’s Junior Spec Wedges include:

Premium wedge technology packaged in lengths suited for junior golfers

KBS 560 Junior Shafts designed for aspiring juniors

Golf Pride Junior grips built for comfort and performance

$99.99 each | www.clevelandgolf.com