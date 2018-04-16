Indi Golf Offers Club Trade-In

Indi Golf, design and manufacturer of high performance golf clubs, announces the launch of a new golf club trade-in program that allows golfers to receive credit and cash for unwanted clubs.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to purchase an Indi Golf wedge,” said Rob Lang, General Manager, Indi Golf. “Now you can easily trade in your clubs and receive credit towards new Indi Golf products. It’s a great way to get rid of clubs you no longer use and get some great wedges that will add more backspin around the green and lower your scores.”

The trade-in process is simple with an easy online trade-in form on the Indi Golf website. Golfers select the club they want to trade in and select its current condition. They can send in as many clubs as they wish, and Indi Golf pays for shipping.

Once the clubs are received and confirmed Indi Golf will issue a credit to be used for new Indi products. If there is a leftover credit after purchasing Indi products, the company will send cash.

Indi Golf offers its original StingRay wedges and its newly introduced StingRay TT wedges.

SEVERAL WEDGES TO CHOOSE FROM

The StingRay TT wedges have been engineered with grooves which run along the entire length of the face to optimize launch, improve control, and increase spin. This design increases spin by 25 percent on a full swing and conforms to the Rules of Golf.

The original StingRay wedges features large open square grooves that increase spin by 50 percent and do not conform to the Rules of Golf, making them ideal for recreational golfers.

Both wedges feature Indi Golf’s proprietary ScoopBack design to create maximum forgiveness by moving mass higher in the face, and toward the toe. This optimizes the location of the club’s CG, making the head more stable on off-center contact, helping shots feel better, go straighter, spin more and end up closer to the hole. The ScoopBack design is not a muscle back or perimeter-weighted design but is a combination that brings the player the best of both worlds.