Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Impresses Pros

Cleveland Golf is calling its new RTX 4 wedge “the most tour-authentic wedge” they have ever made. Enhanced with fourth generation Rotex, it will be available Sept. 14, 2018, in a variety of lofts and grinds.

“With the new RTX 4, we spared no expense in trying to achieve the best possible wedge for the best players in the world, and then bring that wedge to the consumer,” said John Rae, Vice President at Cleveland Golf. “We worked tirelessly with our tour staff to refine every detail of the wedge and its shape to fit their needs.”

The foundation of RTX 4 is the 4th generation of Cleveland’s proprietary Rotex Face Technology. Following four life cycles, years of research, and millions of data points, the tolerances were tightened to help provide ultimate short game control. RTX 4 generates more spin through the sharpest Tour Zip Grooves, most aggressive face milling, and more precise laser milling.

“It feels like the ball is really spinning off the face,” said Tour player Shane Lowry. “There are extra little grooves in there, which makes it spin more and it definitely does spin more.”

Following extensive tour feedback, RTX 4 features a more compact blade shape, with less offset and a smaller overall profile to provide that classic blade design that tour players prefer. Additionally, RTX 4 offers four new sole grinds, including an all-new XLOW grind, to provide the versatility to execute the most challenging greenside shots.

“I mean it’s got that soft feel which is so nice,” said 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell. “I really love the bounce profile here. I like the feeling of using the back bounce on the wedge so, when I look at that, it’s something that really appeals to me.”

“What I love about this wedge is the sole in the bunker,” said 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley. “It doesn’t dig in too much, and I’m able to really clip the ball and put a lot of spin on it. We are all very excited to play this wedge.”

“Having something that you can mishit a little bit and still see the results of what you’re trying to accomplish is amazing,” said Sean Crocker. “Cleveland wedges have already been the best wedges in the game, and this just makes it even better because to improve on their wedges is something hard to do, but they’ve done it with RTX 4.”

The RTX 4 full sole grind is offered in 56 through 60 degrees; the mid-sole grind is offered in 46 through 60 degrees; the low-sole grind is offered in 56 through 64 degrees; and the x-low sole grind is offered in 58 and 60 degree lofts. The wedges are available in three different finishes, (Tour Satin, Black Satin and Tour Raw) and left and right-handed options.

$139.99 | clevelandgolf.com