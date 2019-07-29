Cleveland Offers New CBX 2 Wedge

Built for the vast number of golfers playing cavity back irons, the Cleveland CBX 2 offers spin, control and all the forgiveness you need. The new Cleveland Golf CBX 2 wedge will launch in North America on Aug. 30.

For far too long, wedges have been stuck in a top down approach of designing for the world’s best players at the expense of the many everyday golfers who define the sport. With the CBX 2, Cleveland Golf designed a forgiving, cavity back wedge built for the everyday player. While it still features tour wedge technologies that Cleveland Golf is renowned for, the CBX 2 offers additional forgiveness to help serious golfers upgrade their short game.

“The short game is critical to playing your best golf, and playing wedges designed for your game — and the shots you like to hit — is key,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf. “That’s why CBX 2 wedges were created. They make the short game easier and more forgiving for the majority of golfers out there playing game-improvement equipment.”

The CBX 2 features a new Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber near the heel and a heavy weight placed in the toe. This unique structure maximizes MOI and perimeter weighting for unrivaled short game forgiveness, while still maintaining a sleek, attractive profile at address.

Additionally, the CBX 2 offers the latest iteration of Feel Balancing Technology that achieves a new milestone: a toe-biased center of gravity. Combined with a Gelback TPU Insert for vibration reduction, it provides a soft, satisfying feel and crisp feedback at impact.

“The Cleveland CBX 2 gives you 25 percent more shots on the sweet spot,” said Dustin Brekke, Engineering Manager, Research and Development. “This helps you hit better shots, but also drastically improves feel at impact.”

With the CBX 2, three distinct sole grind offerings arranged by loft deliver more versatility to execute any short game shot. Meanwhile, a staple of Cleveland’s wedge philosophy is spin. It features fourth generation Rotex Face Technology that delivers the sharpest Tour Zip Grooves, laser milling and aggressive face milling for maximum spin and short game control.

“It’s remarkable seeing the performance improvements when golfers switch to the extra forgiveness, better sole designs, and overall weighting that blends perfectly with their cavity back irons,” Schielke said.

Cleveland’s CBX 2 wedges are offered in a variety of different lofts and sole grinds. The V-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 46-52-degree lofts. Meanwhile, the S-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 54- and 56-degree lofts, while the C-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 58- and 60-degree lofts. The wedges are available in left and right-handed options.

$139.99 men’s steel and women’s /$149.99 graphite | www.clevelandgolf.com