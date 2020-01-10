Somax Hip Trainer Builds Golf Swing Power

The Somax Power Hip Trainer is the first home aerobic exercise machine designed to increase the strength and speed of hip rotation for golf.

The company asserts that, “golfers are guaranteed to add 25 mph to their swing speed in just four weeks or their money back.”

The reason the PHT is so effective is that it takes advantage of the speed multiplier built into every golfer: the ratio of the distance of the hip joints to the center of rotation and the distance of the club head to the center of rotation. The ratio is 1:25. Every increase in hip speed will be multiplied 25X at the club head. We have a short video at the top of www.swing-speed.com that demonstrates this.

Built to last of high-grade steel with a non-slip finish, the Power Hip Trainer comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty on parts.

$275 plus $35 for Fedex ground shipping | www.swing-speed.com.