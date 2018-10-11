PuttOUT Putting Mat Makes Practice Fun

A putting mat is a putting mat is a putting mat, right? Just toss a carpet remnant on the floor and go to town? Well, yeah, you can go that route as the days shorten and you start to make your indoor practice plans, but the U.K.-made PuttOUT Putting Mat really is different, especially when used in concert with its companion product, the PuttOUT trainer — one of the most effective tools we’ve come across to get speed and line talking to each other.

At any rate, to be the best putter you can be, you’ve gotta roll hundreds of putts. With its built-in alignment marks, the PuttOUT Mat provides a reliable base in terms of surface smoothness (we’d say it runs around 10 on the Stimpmeter) and consistency in a way that just any regular carpet can’t. And its “pace targets” make working on those crucial 3- to 6-footers a snap. We recommend teaming it with the PuttOUT trainer but even using it alone is quite effective.

Most of all, the PuttOUT mat makes what could be a boring exercise somehow fun — providing a great opportunity to practice every aspect of those strokes that make up nearly half of your average score. It’s available in green and gray, rolls up easily and is stored in an included nylon case.

